Boys take first, girls second at first home track meet of the season

On Monday afternoon, both the St. James boys and girls track and field had strong days, with the boys finishing with a team score of 71.5 to claim first place, while the girls finished with 45.5 taking second behind Martin County West.

For St. James, Ellie Becker placed first in the 100M dash at 14.0. Becker also won the pole vault with a height of 8'6". Becker also finished third in the shot put (30'6") and in the discus (91'5").

"She didn't want to do a lot of things and then we just started putting her in things," said head coach Scott Allen. "She's kind of like a Swiss Army Knife where she can do anything she wants. I think if she trained she could probably be a miler if she wanted to be, but she does really well in what she does. Her strength is such an asset."

Diana Rodriguez placed second in the 1600M run, finishing the mile race in 6:36.6.

In the 400M dash, Ruby Zamora came in third, crossing the finish line in 1:13.6. Zamora also finished second in the long jump at 11'6/2".

Placing above Zamora in the long jump was Lily Ciske, who lept 12'4', and also finished in fourth in the high jump, reaching the 4'0" threshold.

The Saints earned four points from their 800M runners, with Sophie Durheim (3:12.2) placing second and Emely Barrios (3:26.2) fourth.

For the boys, Noah Anderson won the 200M dash (23.9), the long jump (17'8"), and finished second in the high jump (5'2)

"With Noah, it's just everything he's done in the last couple of years," said Allen. "He's dedicated himself to get better and he's been in the weight room. This past summer when we had the morning workouts he was a leader."

Austin Knickrehm won the triple jump (34'1") and placed third in the 100M dash (11.8).

Marco Crispin won the 1600M run in 5:03.7 in what was an impressive display by Crispin, who lead the entire race, and was 13 seconds ahead of second place. Levi Miest finished third in the 1600M with a time of 5:18.3.

Luis Morales won the 400M dash in 60.0

Also among top Saints finishers were Ryan Pierson (2nd in the 3200M run), Fabian Herrera (3rd in 200M dash), Gavin Firchau (2nd in long jump), and Bennett Flohrs (2nd in triple jump).

Allen, who was away from the program in 2019, coupled with the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, is still learning a lot of names and faces of some of the younger competitors on his team. Despite the team's youth, Allen has been pleasantly surprised by their competitiveness and willingness to compete.

"A lot of the other kids I don't even know who they are. I just learned who they are in the last couple of weeks because we've just started," said Allen. "The thing about this team is they are young, but they're here all the time and it's fun to see their improvement."

Team scores:

Girls:

1. Martin County West- 63

2. St. James- 45.5

3. GFW- 35.5

Boys:

1. St. James- 71.5

2. GFW- 63.5

3. MCW- 43