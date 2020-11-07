Saints knock off Blue Earth Area in four sets

On Monday, the St. James volleyball team hit the road searching for their second win on the year, and accomplished that mission, beating Blue Earth in four sets, 11-25, 25-11, 25-13, 25-23.

After a tough first set, the Saints put together two strong back-to-back sets before edging the Bucs to clinch the win.

Kelsey Grunewald led the St. James attack with 13 kills, while also going 10/11 on serves with an ace. She also had nine digs. Addie Bowers tallied 11 kills, 18 digs, and three block assists.

Maddie Brey recorded 27 set assists, three kills, two block assists, and was 19/21 serving with a pair of aces.

Taylor Sodeman and Chloe Mickelson each recorded six kills. Sodeman also had a block assist, five digs, and two set assists. Mickelson and Alli Malmgren each went 12/15 serving. Mickelson had an ace, and Malmgren recorded a team-high four aces. Malmgren also recorded 16 digs.