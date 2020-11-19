Brey reaches 1,000 career set assists in a five-set win over Fairmont

In the middle of the third set on Saturday at Fairmont, senior setter Maddie Brey lofted a perfectly placed backset to outside hitter Alli Malmgren, who powered home a spike to give Brey her 1,000th career set assist.

Brey knew she was close to the milestone, but was unaware of exactly how many more set assists she needed to reach it.

"They didn't want it to affect my game," said Brey. "I knew I was most likely going to hit it on Saturday but they didn't tell me if I was close or not. It just kind of happened and then they stopped the game and it hit me that I finally hit it. I just feel like I've set a spot on this program and to know that I've hit it I just want to go into the playoffs strong."

"She's a great leader," said head coach Jodi Geistfeld. "Anything that we ask of her she'll do. The younger kids look up to her and she's by far our leader."

In Saturday's contest, the Saints fended off the Cardinals in five sets. After Fairmont took the first set 25-20, St. James countered with a pair of 25-22 set wins. Fairmont forced a fifth set with another 25-20 win before the Saints won the deciding set 15-9.

On the day, Brey finished with 41 set assists, two ace serves, a block, and five kills. Ali Malmgren tallied 14 kills and ten digs. Addie Bowers recorded 12 kills, five ace serves, two blocks, and ten digs. Chloe Mickelson had nine kills, three ace serves, 17 digs, and a block. Kelsey Grunwald finished with five kills, an ace serve, seven digs, and two blocks. Taylor Sodeman had five kills, a block, and five set assists.

On Thursday against New Ulm, the Saints lost in a sweep to the Eagles, 25-21, 25-21, 25-16..

Mickelson finished with eight kills, and was 10/12 serving with four aces, five digs, and one solo block. Brey had 16 set assists and was 15/16 serving. Sodeman had four kills, was 8/9 serving with an ace, and a solo block.