Brey and Bowers named to Big South Conference East Division team, Mickelson nabs honorable mention

Three members of the St. James volleyball program were recently given Big South Conference honors.

Sophomore middle hitter Addie Bowers and senior setter Maddie Brey were named to the Big South Conference East Division team, while senior outside hitter Chloe Mickelson was named as an East Division Honorable Mention.

The honor is Brey's second straight year as a Big South Conference nominee. Brey finished her senior season with 235 set assists, 95% serving, 23 aces, 74 digs, 20 kills, and five solo blocks. Brey achieved her 1,000th career set assist in a five-set victory against Fairmont in the season finale prior to athletics being shut down statewide.

"Being the setter, Maddie was the boss on the court and team leader," said head coach Jodi Geistfeld via email. "She knows the game so well that it was like having a coach on the court. Besides that, she has tremendous talent as a setter, but also in all other areas. She became a much better hitter when the time was right by hard work this summer. She also stepped up on the defensive side with 74 digs. Maddie will be extremely missed for all that she has brought the SJA volleyball program."

Bowers enjoyed a breakout sophomore year that saw her collect 67 kills, 14 ace blocks, 103 digs, record a 91% serve receive, and 12 ace serves, and show off her explosive vertical leaping ability.

"If a team had the ability to scout this year, the first player they would notice would be Addie," said Geistfeld. "She switched positions this year and accepted it from the beginning. It took some time, however, by about the second time we played Waseca, she became dominant. She learned how to hit around blocks and figured out how to set a block. She also plays the back row extremely well. We are lucky to have her for two more years."

Mickelson was named as an honorable mention in 2019. In the ten games in the 2020 season, Mickelson finished with 63 kills, 23 ace serves, a 95% serve receive, and 95 digs.

"Chloe also had to change positions after being a libero for years. The coaches and I knew that we needed to fill the other outside hitting position and we know that Chloe, with her athletic ability, would fill that spot perfectly. It took her a few games to gain confidence on her hitting ability, however, she definitely did. She ended up 3rd on the team in kills. Chloe's talent in the back row remained this season. We appreciated how hard she worked back there and will miss her presence next year."