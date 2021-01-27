Wrestling falls to Windom and Fulda in triangular match

After having their first match postponed due to inclement weather on Friday night, the St. James wrestling team hit the road to Windom and fell to the Cobras and Fulda/Murray County Central on Tuesday night.

Against host Windom, St. James lost 68-6, with Emilio Arreola earning the only win at the heavyweight spot.

St. James opened at 106 to start the match. The Cobras then rattled off nine straight wins—including four pins—before an open by St. James at 182 and a double-forfeit at 195. Derek Fast was pinned at 220, leading into Arreola's heavyweight win.

Against Fulda/MCC, the Saints rebounded with wins by Talyn Tande (113), Levi Miest (120), Kollin Anderson (126), and Cesar Olivares (132) to go up 22-5 early.

Josh Olivares lost a tight match at 138. David Rathman (145) and Jack Mahoney-Berg (152) were both pinned. Following another loss at 160, the Saints were open from 170 through 195. Fast lost on a pin at 220, and the Saints forfeited the heavyweight match.

Windom-M-L- 68 SJA- 6

106: Jared Hunter (WML) over (SJA) (For.)

113: Thavien Xayachak (WML) over Talyn Tande (SJA) (Fall 0:47)

120: Tucker Renquist (WML) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (TF 17-2 5:40)

126: Noah Holmberg (WML) over Levi Miest (SJA) (TF 17-0 4:00)

132: Caden Swoboda (WML) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (Fall 5:51)

138: Kade Sammons (WML) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (MD 15-2)

145: Montgomery Bjorklund (WML) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 1:36)

152: Trenton Renquist (WML) over Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) (Fall 0:23)

160: Graysen Hansen (WML) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:53)

170: Matthew Ekstrom (WML) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 1:19)

182: Micah Holmberg (WML) over (SJA) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit

220: Alex Altmann (WML) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:43)

285: Emilio Arreola (SJA) over Cyrus Bjorklund (WML) (Fall 0:50)

Fulda-MCC-57 SJA- 22

106: Torrin Clarke (FMCC) over (SJA) (For.)

113: Talyn Tande (SJA) over Lucas Kuball (FMCC) (Fall 1:42)

120: Levi Miest (SJA) over (FMCC) (For.) 126: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Denver Ash (FMCC) (Fall 2:47)

132: Cesar Olivares (SJA) over Aiden Lorenzen (FMCC) (MD 20-11)

138: Landen Like-Bonstetter (FMCC) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Dec 5-3)

145: Quinten Lewis (FMCC) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 1:28)

152: Owen Olsem (FMCC) over Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) (Fall 2:20)

160: Carson Klein (FMCC) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 1:03)

170: Rylan Behnke (FMCC) over (SJA) (For.)

182: Colby Kesteloot (FMCC) over (SJA) (For.)

195: Jesse Ray (FMCC) over (SJA) (For.)

220: Christian Kuball (FMCC) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:32)

285: Ryder Henning (FMCC) over (SJA) (For.)