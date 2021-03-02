Saints lose big in St. Peter, earn a split at home on senior night

On Tuesday night, the St. James Area wrestling team honored its three seniors and picked up a win in the process against the Luverne Cardinals.

In the opening match against the Cards, Kollin Anderson earned another pin, this time at the expense of Rayden Boyenga in just 1:04.

After Riley Cowell pinned Levi Miest at 120, the Saints were the beneficiary of three consecutive forfeits, taking a 24-12 lead. Braydon Ripka earned a tech fall win against Cesar Olivares to cut the lead to 24-17. Josh Olivares avenged his twin brother with a pin over Cash Bonnett. A pair of pins at 160 and 170 cut the St. James lead to 30-29.

The teams traded forfeit wins for the rest of the match, with Derek Fast and Julio Esqueda earning forfeit wins at 220 and 285, respectively, to push the Saints into the win column 42-35.

In the nightcap against Waseca, the Saints fell behind 9-0 after a forfeit at 106 and an 8-3 decision win by John Feeley against Anderson. Levi Miest countered with a 12-0 major decision victory over Slade Barnett.

A pair of forfeits and a pin by Grant Cox over Gadiel Velasco put the Saints down 27-4. Jack Mahoney-Berg and Peyton Wolner earned forfeit victories, three forfeits by the Saints themselves closed out the match, and handed Waseca a 61-16 win.

Saints head coach Jake Johnson acknowledged the leadership of his three seniors—the Olivares' and Mahoney-Berg—through a challenging season

"You have a smaller group of seniors, we have some guys who are filling into some younger roles that are typically held by older kids so each match, we're just trying to get the best matches that we can," said Johnson. "Josh and Cesar Olivares came out for wrestling when I was at the elementary school. I recruited them at that age so they came out and they've stuck it out and credit to them. Wrestling is not an easy sport. [It's the] same thing with Jack. He came out kind of late for wrestling and has stuck it out through this year and they're going to graduate. The saying goes 'once a wrestler, always a wrestler,' so they can finish their careers and nobody can take that away from them."

As for the young guys Anderson and Miest each collected, and have shown signs of progress as freshmen in the smaller weight classes.

"For a lot of these guys, it's a lot of first experiences on JV and varsity so they've had to hit the ground running with a tough schedule," said Johnson. "Now we're finally seeing things in the room that are happening out on the mat, which is always what you want to see. You want to see what you've been practicing get executed. Kollin and Levi, they're guys that we lean on in the lower weights. They're pushing it in the room every practice, and those guys are going to be hand in hand for a while."

On Thursday night in St. Peter, St. James' only win of the night came against the host Saints, as Anderson (113) earned a first-round fall win over Charlie Born.

The Saints were shutout 72-0 by New Ulm, with the Eagles earning five wins via fall. Against St. Peter, the Saints were defeated 76-6, behind the strength of six fall wins.

Full match results:

New Ulm Area 72 SJA 0

106: Parker Kamm (NUA) over (SJA) (For.)

113: Logan Lee (NUA) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (MD 9-1)

120: Winsten Nienhaus (NUA) over Levi Miest (SJA) (TF 18-1 0:00)

126: Jamisen Frederickson (NUA) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 3:34)

132: Isaiah Rieser (NUA) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 0:45)

138: Marqavion Haefner (NUA) over Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) (Fall 0:26)

145: Wyatt Pollard (NUA) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Dec 7-1)

152: Ryan Wiltscheck (NUA) over (SJA) (For.)

160: Ty Frederick (NUA) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:34)

170: Cole Ranweiler (NUA) over (SJA) (For.)

182: Aaron Kauffmann (NUA) over (SJA) (For.)

195: Caleb Arndt (NUA) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 1:06)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Jaden Drill (NUA) over (SJA) (For.)

St. Peter 76 SJA 6

106: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (SJA) (For.)

113: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 1:32)

120: Evan Walter (STPE) over Levi Miest (SJA) (Fall 3:47)

126: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 2:26)

132: Noah Hunt (STPE) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 3:21)

138: Harold Born (STPE) over Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) (Fall 0:47)

145: Nathan Fogal (STPE) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (MD 14-4)

152: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (SJA) (For.)

160: Kole Guth (STPE) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (DQ)

170: Cole Filand (STPE) over (SJA) (For.)

182: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (SJA) (For.)

195: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:28)

220: Connor Travaille (STPE) over (SJA) (For.)

285: Nathan Pettis (STPE) over Julio Esqueda (SJA) (Fall 0:31)

SJA 42 Luverne 35

106: Uriel Hernandez (LUV) over (SJA) (For.)

113: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Rayden Boyenga (LUV) (Fall 1:04)

120: Riley Cowell (LUV) over Levi Miest (SJA) (Fall 3:16)

126: Lane Moser (SJA) over (LUV) (For.)

132: Gadiel Velasco (SJA) over (LUV) (For.)

138: David Rathman (SJA) over (LUV) (For.)

145: Braydon Ripka (LUV) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (Tech. Fall 4:28)

152: Josh Olivares (SJA) over Cash Bonnett (LUV) (Fall 1:26)

160: Masyn Smith (LUV) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 1:01)

170: Jacob Madison (LUV) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 1:01)

182: Double Forfeit

195: Ayden Bonnett (LUV) over (SJA) (For.)

220: Derek Fast (SJA) over (LUV) (For.)

285: Julio Esqueda (SJA) over (LUV) (For.)

Waseca 61 SJA 16

106: Jacob Root (WAS) over (SJA) (For.)

113: John Feeley (WAS) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (8-3)

120: Levi Miest (SJA) over Slade Barnett (WAS) (MD 12-0)

126: Mason Gehloff (WAS) over SJA (For.)

132: Grant Cox (WAS) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 4:54)

138: Oliver O'Brien (WAS) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (Fall 1:37)

145: Jack Mahoney-Berg (SJA) over (WAS) (For.)

152: Christian Rodriguez (WAS) over Josh Olivares (SJA) (MD 21-7)

160: Peyton Wolner (SJA) over (WAS) (For.)

170: Carter Ellis (WAS) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 0:20)

182: Lucus Selthun (WAS) over (SJA) (For.)

195: Payton Garza (WAS) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:25)

220: Buck Kuhns (WAS) over (SJA) (For.)

285: JD Delgado (WAS) over (SJA (For.)

Triangular vs. New Richland-H-E-G/Madelia 2/16

NRHEG 51 SJA 24

106: Double Forfeit

113: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Parker Bunn (NRHE) (Fall 1:06)

120: Annabelle Petsinger (NRHE) over Talyn Tande (SJA) (Dec 11-4)

126: Gadiel Velasco (SJA) over (NRHE) (For.)

132: Aidan Schlaak (NRHE) over Lane Moser (SJA) (Fall 0:45)

138: David Rathman (SJA) over (NRHE) (For.)

145: Joshua Olivares (SJA) over Deven Parpart (NRHE) (Fall 5:08)

152: Clay Stenzel (NRHE) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (Fall 2:29)

160: Thor Routh (NRHE) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 0:30)

170: George Roesler (NRHE) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:27)

182: Ralph Roesler (NRHE) over (SJA) (For.)

195: Max Seltun (NRHE) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 1:32)

220: Ben Hagen (NRHE) over (SJA) (For.)

285: Makota Misgen (NRHE) over (SJA) (For.)

SJA 48 Madelia 15

106: Double Forfeit

113: Talyn Tande (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)

120: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Ryan Koberoski (MTML) (Fall 1:38)

126: Levi Miest (SJA) over Carlos Flores-Lemus (MTML) (Fall 3:19)

132: Jake Lehman (MTML) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 4:45)

138: David Rathman (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)

145: Gach Mar (MTML) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Dec 7-0)

152: Cesar Olivares (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)

160: Logan Slater (MTML) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 2:28)

170: Peyton Wolner (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)

182: Double Forfeit

195: Derek Fast (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)

220: Double Forfeit

285: Julio Esqueda (SJA) over (MTML) (For.)