Saints wrestling falls to Pipestone in opening round of section 3A tournament
On Tuesday night in Pipestone, the youthful St. James wrestling team fell in the opening round of the Section 3A opening round to the Arrows, 60-24, bringing an end to the team season.
Pipestone Area jumped out to a 30-0 after a forfeit at 106 by the Saints, and five consecutive fall wins, jumpstarted by a pin by sophomore Hudson Burnett (#2 at 113) over Talyn Tande.JJ Martens, Davis Buden, and Nate Bobendrier all followed suit.
St. James finally got on the board with a forfeit at 138. Josh Olivares pinned Gavin Olson in 1:16 and Adrian Pineda won via forfeit to close the gap to 30-18.
A pair of pins and forfeits for Pipestone clinched the victory for the Arrows. At 225, Derek Fast earned a fall victory over Darius Becker.
Jayden Hoss pinned Julio Esqueda in 0:36 to close out the match.
Full match results:
Section Quarters vs. Pipestone
Pipestone Area 60 SJA 24
106: Brayden Burmeister (PIAR) over (SJA) (For.)
113: Hudson Burnett (PIAR) over Talyn Tande (SJA) (Fall 1:46)
120: JJ Martens (PIAR) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (Fall 3:18)
126: Davis Budden (PIAR) over Levi Miest (SJA) (Fall 1:37)
132: Nate Bobendrier (PIAR) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 1:45)
138: David Rathman (SJA) over (PIAR) (For.)
145: Joshua Olivares (SJA) over Gavin Olson (PIAR) (Fall 1:16)
152: Adrian Pineda (SJA) over (PIAR) (For.)
160: Rogen Smidt (PIAR) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:36)
170: Allen Tubbs (PIAR) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 0:31)
182: Jackson Melcher (PIAR) over (SJA) (For.)
195: Aiden Voss (PIAR) over (SJA) (For.)
220: Derek Fast (SJA) over Darius Backer (PIAR) (Fall 0:41)
285: Jayden Hoss (PIAR) over Julio Esqueda (SJA) (Fall 0:36)
2/4 match in Blue Earth
Blue Earth Area 80 SJA 0
106: Cooper Peterson (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
113: Caleb Langager (BEA) over Kollin Anderson (SJA) (MD 13-0)
120: Carson Sturtz (BEA) over Levi Miest (SJA) (Fall 1:02)
126: Blair Lunz (BEA) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 1:25)
132: Angel Martinez (BEA) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 1:10)
138: Ty Peterson (BEA) over Joshua Olivares (SJA) (Fall 4:59)
145: Parker Meyers (BEA) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (MD 11-1)
152: Cory Kitchel (BEA) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:39)
160: Max Ehrich (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
170: Kean Hicks (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
182: Nick Frank (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
195: Adam Schavey (BEA) over Derek Fast (SJA) (Fall 0:39)
220: Logan Johnson (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
285: Luke Mertens (BEA) over (SJA) (For.)
Redwood Valley 59 SJA 18
106: Carter Brandt (RWV) over (SJA) (For.)
113: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over Zac Guggisburg (RWV) (Fall 2:42)
120: Lincoln Ourada (RWV) over Levi Miest (SJA) (TF 18-2 0:00)
126: Damico Arredondo (RWV) over Gadiel Velasco (SJA) (Fall 2:09)
132: Austin Ourada (RWV) over David Rathman (SJA) (Fall 2:03)
138: Joshua Olivares (SJA) over Jordan Matson (RWV) (Fall 1:51)
145: Jaxon Lang (RWV) over Cesar Olivares (SJA) (Fall 1:16)
152: Brayden Reynolds (RWV) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (Fall 0:12)
160: Matt Zeug (RWV) over (SJA) (For.)
170: Jamen Hennen (RWV) over Hayden Davis (SJA) (Fall 1:55)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Derek Fast (SJA) over Brode Lydick (RWV) (Fall 1:07)
220: Lane Evans (RWV) over (SJA) (For.)
285: Griffin Evans (RWV) over Emilio Arreola (SJA) (Fall 0:58)