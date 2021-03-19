All Saints wrestlers fail to move on in Section 3A Individual tournament
At Tuesday's Section 3A individual meet, held in Wabasso, each St. James wrestler who hit the mat failed to advance to the Super-Sectional Individual meet this Saturday in Windom, seeing their season officially come to a close.
At 113, Kollin Anderson earned a win over Carlos Flores-Lemus of Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther via fall in 0:57.
Anderson advanced to the quarterfinals before being upended by Devin Carter of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook Walnut Grove via a 9-1 major decision.
In the consolation bracket, Anderson won via fall over Ashton Weidemann of Wabasso in 3:13. In the consolation semis, Anderson was pinned by Minneota's Peyton Gillund in 1:36.
Levi Miest earned a preliminary round win over Ryan Koberoski of Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther via fall in 3:22. Miest was knocked off in the quarterfinals by Lane Fink of Canby in a 0:27 fall loss, and by Wyatt Schmidt of Springfield via 4-0 decision in the first round of consolation wrestling.
Gadiel Velasco (126) lost in the preliminary round to Zak Zimmermann of Red Rock Central via fall in 2:49.
At 138, Josh Olivares lost to Dylan Withers (Jackson County Central) in the quarterfinals by 8-0 major decision. Olivares bounced back in the first round of the consolation bracket with a fin over Eli Gruenes of Minneota via a 7-4 decision before losing to Breyer Hieronimus of Adrian Area via a 7-0 decision.
Cesar Olivares (145) and Peyton Wolner (152) were both defeated in the preliminary rounds via second-round falls.
Hayden Davis was defeated in the first round by Tanner Drietz of Canby via fall in 0:39.
Derek Fast (195) and Julio Esqueda (285) were both pinned in their preliminary matches.